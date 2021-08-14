Catalyst Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,476 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 723% compared to the typical volume of 301 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBIO. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalyst Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32. Catalyst Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

