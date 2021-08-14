Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Roth Capital

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a sell rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casper Sleep currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Casper Sleep has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 286.68%. The business had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 278,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 30,509 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,315,000. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

