Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,691,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,926 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,480.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,625 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GT stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.80.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

