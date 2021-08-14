Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 309 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,320 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $193,244,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $40.40 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.