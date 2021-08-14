Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

CYH opened at $12.21 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

