Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Carl Zeiss Meditec presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CZMWY stock opened at $220.42 on Tuesday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52-week low of $107.65 and a 52-week high of $234.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.76.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

