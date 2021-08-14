CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CARG. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.90. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,111.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,171,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,837,226.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 565,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,743,830. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

