Cardinal Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cardinal Health in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

CAH stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.99. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.