Capital CS Group LLC Takes Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,833,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 28,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $13.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.46%.

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.