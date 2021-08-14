Capital CS Group LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000. Southern Copper makes up about 2.3% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,326,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Southern Copper by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 86,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,324. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $344,570. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 177.34%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

