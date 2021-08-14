Capital CS Group LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $637.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $593.61. The company has a market capitalization of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $638.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

