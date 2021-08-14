Capital CS Group LLC Invests $950,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. Equifax makes up about 0.8% of Capital CS Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,062,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,834,000 after acquiring an additional 383,441 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax stock opened at $260.10 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.98 and a fifty-two week high of $264.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.11.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

