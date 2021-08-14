Capital CS Group LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Capital One Financial comprises about 1.0% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $177.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $63.39 and a 12 month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

