Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.01.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 181,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.