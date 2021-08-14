Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Canopy Growth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.01.
NASDAQ:CGC opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. Canopy Growth has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 2.08.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 64,319 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,860 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 181,599 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.
