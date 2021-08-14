Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBDS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46. Cannabis Sativa has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

