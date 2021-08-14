Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Canadian Solar updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.58. 2,343,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.43. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

