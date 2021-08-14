Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Cut to “Hold” at Argus

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

NYSE CP opened at $72.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,618,000 after buying an additional 14,263,077 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

