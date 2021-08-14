Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$157.00 at Barclays

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target increased by Barclays from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Cormark increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$152.96.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$149.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$144.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$96.40 and a 12 month high of C$149.39.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The company had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6326006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

In related news, Director Victor George Dodig sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$145.04, for a total value of C$3,626,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,844,684.24. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,188.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

