Canaccord Genuity Lowers Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Price Target to $30.00

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 191.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

MSGM stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Motorsport Games has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.76.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.10).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the second quarter valued at about $17,818,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter valued at about $2,908,000. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

