Canaccord Genuity Lowers Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) to Hold

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$15.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$12.50. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HOM.U. CIBC boosted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.63.

Shares of HOM.U opened at C$15.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.39 and a one year high of C$15.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$465.60 million and a PE ratio of 13.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.47.

In other news, Director John Stanley Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.80 per share, with a total value of C$25,205.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 955,750 shares in the company, valued at C$16,060,040.70. Also, insider Llc J&Amp;P Unit Holding bought 20,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,104.12. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 976,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,404,144.82. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 89,435 shares of company stock worth $1,520,637.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

