Canaccord Genuity Cuts Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$4.50

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity to C$4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$3.86 on Wednesday. Computer Modelling Group has a 1 year low of C$3.83 and a 1 year high of C$6.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$309.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.2493842 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.63%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

