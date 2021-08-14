Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Roth Capital

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.33.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.98. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a market cap of $982.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.98.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 63.79%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $92,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

