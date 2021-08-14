Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ELY. Truist upped their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NYSE ELY opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.