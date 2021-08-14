CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAMP. Roth Capital reduced their price target on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

CalAmp stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. CalAmp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 1,118.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 5,641.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CalAmp by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

