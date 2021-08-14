Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,809 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,065,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,933,000 after purchasing an additional 61,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 478.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,490 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Celanese by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Celanese by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 794,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,068,000 after acquiring an additional 127,810 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

CE opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

