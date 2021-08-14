Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in PayPal by 195.2% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $286,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 9.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,242 shares of company stock valued at $16,853,489. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $274.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $323.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

