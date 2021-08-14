Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,839 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.31.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $408.72 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $415.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

