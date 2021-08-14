Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $16.89 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,599 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.3% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $129.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.