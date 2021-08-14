Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 49,756 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,756 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $10,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in LPL Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in LPL Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in LPL Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

LPLA opened at $146.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.97. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.22.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

