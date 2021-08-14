Calamos Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,399,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 190,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.04 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.