Busey Wealth Management Sells 144 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 29.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 69,222 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Nucor by 4.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,383 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,730 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

NUE stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.56. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

