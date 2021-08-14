Busey Wealth Management Purchases 972 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 202,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $911,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,061,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $410.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $418.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $376.23. The firm has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

