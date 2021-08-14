Busey Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $302.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.60. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $304.73.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.43.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

