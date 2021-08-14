Busey Wealth Management Buys 2,381 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Leidos were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Leidos by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,400,000 after buying an additional 16,578 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 166.3% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Leidos by 8.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 134,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $95.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.01.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

