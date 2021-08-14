Burleson & Company LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,475,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,379,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $23,759,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. Finally, Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $10,392,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $27.52 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88.

