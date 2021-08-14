Burleson & Company LLC Sells 4,074 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Burleson & Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $174.04 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $106.13 and a 1 year high of $180.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.58.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.