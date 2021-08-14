Burleson & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $61,201,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $5,578,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN stock opened at $229.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

