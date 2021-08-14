Burleson & Company LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,765,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,197,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,749,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,884,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,017,000.

DFAT stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

