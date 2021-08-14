BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Raymond James

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BSRTF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.75 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

OTCMKTS BSRTF opened at $15.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.48. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

