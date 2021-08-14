Bruce Caswell Purchases 4,500 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stock

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MMS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Maximus by 250.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 8.0% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 38.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

