Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$48.49. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at C$48.10, with a volume of 169,350 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BEP.UN shares. CSFB upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.22 billion and a PE ratio of -43.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -106.86%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

