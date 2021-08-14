Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Increased to C$61.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAM. Citigroup assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.19.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

