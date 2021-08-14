Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.
NYSE BAM traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $56.68. 2,094,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,585. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.
