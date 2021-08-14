Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS.

NYSE BAM traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $56.68. 2,094,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,585. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

