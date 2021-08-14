Brokers Set Expectations for Poshmark, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Poshmark in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the clothing resale marketplace will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). William Blair also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $104.98.

In other news, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $36,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $144,716.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,648 shares of company stock worth $3,456,522.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 89.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,208 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $56,440,000 after acquiring an additional 557,416 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter worth about $52,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter worth about $39,539,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $28,374,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at about $27,616,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

