Brokers Set Expectations for Parkland Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.40.

TSE PKI opened at C$37.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.54. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$32.18 and a 12 month high of C$45.10. The company has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.45.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

