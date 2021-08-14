Brokers Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter.
Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.30 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -9.75%.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
