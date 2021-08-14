Brokers Set Expectations for Centerra Gold Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.55. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark lowered Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.84.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.30 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$8.21 and a one year high of C$17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -9.75%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

