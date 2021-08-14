Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sierra Metals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$3.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$514.71 million and a PE ratio of 14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.75. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of C$1.84 and a 1-year high of C$4.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.72.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

