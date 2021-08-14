Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.10.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $38.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 291.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $69,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 848,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,344,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,945 shares of company stock worth $260,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

