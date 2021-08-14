Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) PT at $71.43

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.43.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,221,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 14,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

