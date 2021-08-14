Brokerages Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) PT at GBX 9,281.67

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

Several research firms have recently commented on LSEG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($138.49) to £103 ($134.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,635 ($112.82) to GBX 8,890 ($116.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,930 ($103.61) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,757.04. The stock has a market cap of £40.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 12 month high of £100.10 ($130.78).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total transaction of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.